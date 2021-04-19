'Protecting us from each other': NC bill would ban handheld phones while driving

RALEIGH — Tasha Hairston Springs has to turn her cellphone off and keep it out of reach when she's driving. Otherwise, the temptation to answer it is too great.

"I basically have an addiction to my phone. It's something I have to work on every day," Springs says. "If I can hear my phone, I want to know what just happened on my phone."

That's true, she says, even though she almost died after she hit a bridge abutment on Interstate 40 while texting behind the wheel nine years ago. As her Toyota Highlander flipped at 70 mph, the top of Springs' body came out the open side window, dragging along the pavement. Six years of reconstructive surgery restored her facial features, except for where her right ear used to be.

Texting while driving is illegal in North Carolina, and Springs, now 44, tells her story to safe-driving classes and others to show why. But everything else you can do with your phone, including talking, surfing the internet or posting to social media, is still legal while driving in the state, and Springs is lending her support to an effort to change that.

"Our attention is supposed to be on driving," she says, "and we have all these other distractions going on."