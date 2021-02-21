Rapid development risks erasing Black homeownership legacy in Charlotte

Older neighborhoods need more protection to preserve their history in the face of such development, said Roma Johnson-Durham, vice president of the Howie Acres Neighborhood Association.

That’s why community leaders are pushing the city to recognize Howie Acres as a historic district — a move they hope will prevent older buildings from being torn down — and add more control over the look of new development.

Johnson-Durham was raised in Howie Acres by two sets of godparents. Both of her godfathers worked for the city, laying asphalt and digging ditches.

Howie Acres represents one of the last pockets of affordable housing near uptown, she said. Without such neighborhoods, she fears that people like her godparents won’t have anywhere left to live in Charlotte.

“Have we become so caught up in a certain look in this city that we’re forgetting about the little people that helped build this city from the bottom up?” she asked.

A proud legacy

Before the 1960s, Bearwood Avenue was just one of two streets in Howie Acres where Black people could own homes. Many of those houses still stand.