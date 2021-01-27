Record crowds visited North Carolina state parks in 2020. Which was most popular?

RALEIGH — A record number of visitors flocked to North Carolina state parks as people sought refuge from the hardships of 2020.

Last year, 19.8 million people visited state parks and recreation areas, marking a single-year high. The total surpassed the record of 19.4 million guests in 2017, N.C. State Parks said Tuesday.

"As we came together to face the pandemic, our state parks became a comfort in a time of isolation," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. "The records set in park visitation show that our outdoor spaces hold even greater value than we could have imagined before the challenges of the last year."

With more people making trips to state parks, which was the most popular?

The honor goes to Jockey's Ridge State Park, a hang gliding destination that's home to "the tallest living sand dune on the Atlantic coast," according to officials. The park, located in Nags Head and along the Roanoke Sound, welcomed 1.9 million people in 2020.

Officials said other state parks seeing more than 1 million visitors were "Carolina Beach, Pilot Mountain, William B. Umstead, Fort Macon and Eno River state parks and Falls Lake State Recreation Area."