Regulators get plan for undoing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

For the first category, Atlantic plans to complete full restoration of the project right-of-way, Ruby said.

For the 600 properties where trees had been cut but not removed, the company will seek to clear some but leave others in place if they are in a sensitive area, such as on a steep slope or in an area that would require the construction of a new access road, he said.

The filing said about 222.5 miles of trees were cut and of that about 108 miles of trees were still lying on the right-of-way.

On all properties with pipe in the ground, Atlantic is seeking to abandon that pipe in place, which Ruby said the company thinks will cause the least environmental disturbance. Retiring underground utilities in place is a common practice, he said.

Ruby said the company is “working with several parties” interested in purchasing the rest of the pipe as well as other materials related to the project.

As for facility sites along the route such as compressor stations or metering stations, progress also ranged from none to near-completion. For sites with minimal land disturbance, Atlantic said it plans to clean up and restore them. Others that were close to being completed will be stabilized and any equipment will be prepared for “long-term abandonment,” Ruby said.