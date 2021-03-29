 Skip to main content
Renewals of North Carolina identification cards now available online
Renewals of North Carolina identification cards now available online

RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is now offering online renewals of state-issued identification cards.

Individuals with a state-issued ID can renew online by going to payments.ncdot.gov and following the instructions. State-issued IDs can be renewed up to six months before they expire. The price to renew an ID is $14, plus the $3 online convenience fee.

However, many N.C. residents qualify for free IDs. They include people who are either legally blind, at least 17 years old, homeless, had a license canceled because of a disability or disease, or have a developmental disability. Certain documents are required.

An initial state-issued ID still requires an in-person visit. Click here for more information.

