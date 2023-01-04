Saying he has a 'passion' to serve, Hardister will run for state labor commissioner

GREENSBORO — Rep. Jon Hardister, a Republican who represents Guilford County in the General Assembly, announced Wednesday he's running for state labor commissioner.

The Greensboro native, who won the House District 59 race in November, said he decided to run for the position after hearing that current Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson would not seek reelection.

The labor commissioner is tasked with promoting the health, safety and general well-being of North Carolina workers. Duties of the office include the administration and enforcement of occupational safety and health standards, enforcement of wage and hour laws, and overseeing inspections of boilers, elevators, escalators, amusement rides and inflatable devices.

"After serving in the House for 10, going on 12 years, I still have a passion for public service," Hardister said.