Senate candidate Erica Smith accused of negligence in lawsuit over 2013 sexual assault

RALEIGH — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith is involved in an ongoing lawsuit alleging that when Smith was a high school varsity volleyball coach, several players sexually assaulted at least two fellow teammates while Smith and the team were on their way back from a game.

One of the teammates who said she was assaulted is suing Smith and another coach for gross negligence, Virginia court records show. The accuser was 13 years old at the time of the assault.

One student pleaded guilty in September 2014 to criminal charges in the assault, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in 2015, alleges that on Aug. 26, 2013, Smith was on a school bus traveling home with the team from Virginia's Eastern Shore when five or six players sexually assaulted "one or more teammates" and the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Smith, then a chemistry and algebra teacher at city of Franklin Public Schools in Virginia, and the other coach were present on the bus. The lawsuit says the coaches "did nothing to respond to or stop the first sexual assault(s) and did nothing to protect the players, including Jane Doe, from further assaults on the bus." Jane Doe is a pseudonym used for the plaintiff in the case.