Shelby approved for civil rights marker

The council voted in December to apply for the marker, and word of its acceptance just came recently.

Shelby was one of three applicants approved for a project.

The other two will be in Hertford and Lenoir counties. They will mark:

New Ahoskie Baptist Church in Ahoskie, where church members led 1960s civil rights efforts. Their work expanded access to public offices, resources and employment.

Adkin High School in Kinston, where students walked out in protest of inferior facilities. Their protests eventually led to the construction of new classrooms and a gymnasium.

“We are delighted to be a part of this milestone moment for the N.C. Civil Rights Trail,” said Deryn Pomeroy, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s director of strategic initiatives. “These first three trail markers are the culmination of tireless efforts given by many individuals, organizations and communities. We commend them for highlighting this significant history and helping to make the N.C. Civil Rights Trail a reality.”