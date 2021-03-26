Should state employee disciplinary details be public? N.C. bill would open up HR records

Then in 2011, Senate Bill 344, the Government Transparency Act, didn't even get that far. It didn't make it to the floor. One of that bill's co-sponsors, Republican Sen. Bill Rabon, is also co-sponsoring the new bill, which mirrors the 2011 bill.

The State Employees Association of North Carolina didn't like the 2011 bill, and it doesn't like this one, either.

SEANC Executive Director Ardis Watkins said one issue with the bill is due process. She said the public would be able to see allegations in personnel records that may have resulted in a demotion, before the employee is done appealing the demotion. Watkins, who worked at SEANC in 2011 when the last bill came through, said they told lawmakers that the state "could well face massive liability" by making personnel files public.

"A personnel file is a very loaded thing, and if the government allows things to go into that file and (be) publicly disseminated — you have to ask, what is the positive you have to gain there?" Watkins said.

She said it's bad policy that's "like using a sledgehammer to try to kill a gnat." Watkins said public employees know their salary information is already available, but "it's a far cry different to have your salary, your basic information, available to the world than to have even unfounded accusations in your file and passed around."