Southern states lag behind much of U.S. in administering COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says. Why?
Southern states lag behind much of U.S. in administering COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says. Why?

vaccine (copy)

Registered nurse Teresa Allison holds a COVID-19 vaccine at the Cone Health Green Valley campus in Greensboro last month. Six states in the Southeast, including North Carolina, had among the nation's lowest rates of vaccine doses administered as of Friday, CDC data shows. These states have all given out fewer than 3,000 doses of the vaccine per 100,000 residents.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

RALEIGH — As the United States rolls out COVID-19 vaccines, some Southern states are lagging behind.

As of Friday, six states in the Southeast had among the nation's lowest rates of vaccine doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have all given out fewer than 3,000 doses of the vaccine per 100,000 residents, data show.

Those rates are some of the lowest in the country.

States with the highest rates include Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia, where more than 6,000 doses have been administered per 100,000 people.

So what's behind the lag in parts of the South?

One reason could be that some Southern states are receiving fewer vaccine doses.

Nationwide, the distribution rate in South Carolina was the second-lowest in the nation, at 6,808 vaccine doses per 100,000 residents. Mississippi also had among the lowest rates in the country, CDC data show.

In Georgia and other states, vaccination centers have been flooded with calls and appointments as some experts warn there may not be enough supply to meet demand.

In North Carolina, a survey revealed some factors that county health department officials say made it difficult to administer the first phase of shots. Those included having to limit the number of patients to allow for social distancing and getting little time to plan for vaccine allotments, according to the N.C. Watchdog Reporting Network.

Earlier this month, health officials in South Carolina partially blamed the state's slow vaccine administration rate on a rise in coronavirus cases.

"One of the things we need people to do to help speed up the utilization or the administration of the vaccine is for everyone to do their part to lower the spread of this virus, which is at record levels that we haven't seen before in our state," Brannon Traxler, the interim public health director for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said on Jan. 4. "It will help remove the burden from our hospitals and other health care providers that they're currently experiencing, and so that will allow more health care workers to be available to administer vaccines."

While vaccine rollout plans vary from state to state, the federal government has recommended giving priority to essential workers, older adults and people with underlying conditions. The vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer require two doses, given about three weeks apart.

In the CDC data, Southern states weren't the only ones labeled among the slowest to administer vaccines.

Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada and Wisconsin also gave out fewer than 3,000 doses of the vaccine per 100,000 residents, according to a nationwide map on the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.

Nationwide, data show 31 million doses have been distributed, and 12 million have been administered. Roughly 330 million people live in the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nationwide rollout "has not worked as smoothly as possible" and expects "a greater degree of coordination" when President-elect Joe Biden takes office, McClatchy News reported.

Where to get vaccinated

North Carolina has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and those 65 and older.

Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.

Here's where to find vaccination clinics in Guilford County:

Guilford County Division of Public Health

Online: www.healthyguilford.com

Phone: 336-641-7944, Option 2.

Cone Health

Online: conehealth.com/vaccine

Phone: 336-890-1188

State COVID-19 vaccination finder

Online: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot

Phone: 877-490-6642

Note: Pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are vaccinating in long-term care facilities but not in their stores at this point. they expect to provide vaccination clinics to the public at a later date.

Saturday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: Another 7,986 new cases brings the cumulative total to 667,826, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 60,338 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 11.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: State data shows the county total increased by 491 cases to 30,594. The death toll rose by seven to 357.

N.C. deaths: With another 83 deaths, a total of 8,016 residents have died since the pandemic started.

N.C. hospitalizations: 3,895 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 21 from Thursday, according to the most recent data.

