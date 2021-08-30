State employees in NC face deadline to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly

Any local mask ordinance must be followed, too. If there is no local mask ordinance, unvaccinated visitors to Cabinet agency buildings must wear masks.

There were 54,516 employees in permanent positions across all Cabinet agencies combined, the human resources office said. That's as of July 29, when Cooper's Executive Order 224 was signed. There were also 4,376 temporary workers at Cabinet agencies.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are readily available across the state and free to obtain.

Jill Warren Lucas, Office of State Human Resources spokesperson, said workers have until Sept. 8 to submit their proof of vaccination records or start weekly testing. It goes through each agency's human resources office.

"It is important to note that Governor Cooper and NCDHHS anticipated the rise in COVID-19 cases when Executive Order 224 was issued on July 29. As case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase statewide, we are seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases among state workers," Lucas said.

Ardis Watkins, director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina, said that SEANC has received few complaints from state employees about the new policy.