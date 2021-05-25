State employees to return to in-person work

RALEIGH — North Carolina's thousands of state employees are starting to return to working in person — if they haven't gone back already.
More than half of the state's adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Gov. Roy Cooper has lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions.
A majority of state workers already have been working in person the past year. Soon, others will join them, at least in some capacity.
As of last week, 66.4% of state employees were working on site, 21% of state employees were full-time teleworking and 12.5% were doing a mix of on-site and remote work, said Jill Warren Lucas, spokesperson for the Office of State Human Resources.
Lucas said some state employees already have transitioned back from remote work, and they expect more will follow soon.
"With conditions improving statewide, largely due the number of people who have been vaccinated and the increased availability of vaccine, it is time for state employees who have been teleworking to begin to transition back to their usual duty station," Lucas told The News & Observer.
Barbara Gibson, director of the Office of State Human Resources, sent out a letter to the human resources department heads of state agencies and the university system to address when in-office work will resume and the safety protocols that will be in place.
"State agencies are encouraged to bring back more employees who are ready to return to onsite work, while also providing flexibility for employees who may need to continue to work remotely," Gibson wrote.
She urged workers to talk to their supervisors about specifics for their job sites.
Lucas said state agencies have flexibility to determine exactly when employees will return to in-person work. They may also decide which jobs must be based in-person on site, and which jobs could be eligible for remote working in the future.