'Still Trump's party:' N.C. Republicans brace for life after the president leaves office

"One of the big miscalculations on the part of the Democrats this year was underestimating what the Republican vote would be in the rural areas and also what the turnout in the rural areas would be," says Tom Eamon, an East Carolina University political scientist and author of a book on modern N.C. politics.

For that Republicans can thank Trump.

He visited few states more than North Carolina. In the final weeks of the campaign he held eight crowded rallies in places such as Gastonia, Greenville, Hickory and even Lumberton. It paid off. In Robeson County, where whites make up less than a third of voters, he far outperformed his 2016 showing.

Steven Greene, a political scientist at N.C. State, told Politico, "We're seeing some evidence that the political values that go along with being rural maybe under Trump start to matter somewhat more than the racial (and) ethnic factors"

Dallas Woodhouse, a former executive director of the state GOP, says, "There's clearly a large part of the electorate that Trump tapped into.

"Trump realized in (2016) something that was important," he says. "(There was) a large untapped section of voters that should be in the Republican base on immigration and trade."