Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

Despite repeated allegations of fraud in the election, no proof has been presented to back them up. Courts across the country have rejected the president's lawsuits for that reason.

President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump with 306 electoral college votes. Trump will receive 232. Biden received more than 81.2 million of the popular vote — 7 million more than Trump.

The lawsuit filed by Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the votes from four swing states that voted for Biden to be president — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Some Democratic officials, including North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, have filed a brief of their own, to defend the four swing states being targeted.

Republican Rep. Mark Walker does not appear on the list of congresspeople in the Texas case. But Walker spokesman Jack Minor told The News & Observer Thursday night that the Greensboro congressman should have been on the list. Walker's name was to be added as part of an amended filing Friday, Minor said. Another 18 House members were also to be added, according to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana.