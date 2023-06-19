GREENSBORO — A Wake County Republican is suing NC House Speaker Time Moore, accusing Moore of carrying on a more-than-three-year affair with his wife and using his powerful position to entice her to a relationship.

In the lawsuit, Scott Lassiter, a former Apex councilman, alleged that his wife, as executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, frequently interacted with Moore to advocate for her organization, which was created in 2006 by the General Assembly to improve the administration of justice in North Carolina, according to its website.

Scott Lassiter said that he and Jamie Lassiter, "lived continuously together as husband and wife in North Carolina from June 1, 2013, until they separated from each other on or about January 11, 2023, as a result of Defendant Tim Moore’s adulterous extramarital relationship with Mrs. Lassiter."

"As a result of Defendant Tim Moore’s wrongful and malicious actions, the genuine love and affection that existed between Plaintiff and Mrs. Lassiter was alienated and destroyed," the lawsuit from Scott Lassiter states. Jamie Lassiter feared losing her job if she ended the relationship with Moore, the lawsuit says.

Television station WRAL reported Moore described the lawsuit as "baseless" and that he planned to "vigorously" defend against the suit.

In a statement obtained by the News & Record, Jamie Lassiter said the claims were, "not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years."

She denied Moore had abused her or threatened her career and said she and her estranged husband are reaching the end of their divorce process.

"Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse," she said.

In the suit, Scott Lassiter said that his wife confessed in December 2022 to the relationship with Moore, "including group sex with other individuals seeking Defendant Tim Moore's political favor."

Lassiter said in the suit he and Moore then met at the Biscuitville on Western Boulevard in Raleigh that month, where he said Moore confessed to a multi-year sexual relationship with his wife.

"Near the end of the meeting, Defendant Tim Moore asked Plaintiff 'on a completely unrelated note' if there was anything he could do for Plaintiff, implying that he could use the power he held as Speaker in some way to benefit Plaintiff. Plaintiff angrily told Defendant Tim Moore that he did not want any political favors."

Reached by phone Monday, NC Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, said he's not going to render judgement on a lawsuit that will play itself out in the court system.

“Right now, it’s just a personal matter, and that’s all it is,” he said. “Allegations are made frequently in our society."

Hardister said he didn’t see a reason for the legislature to take any kind of action or launching any kind of investigation. His best guess is there’s not momentum for it, either.

Several other Triad political leaders did not respond Monday to queries from the News & Record.

North Carolina is one of just six states — Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota and Utah are the other five — that allow alienation of affection lawsuits.

Under the law, people can file lawsuits against the person who had an affair with their spouse.

Speaking in 2021, Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said these lawsuits are "often used to create problems for a defendant, such as attorney’s fees, or to intentionally inflict emotional distress, or as leverage in a divorce or custody proceeding."

"I, like many, feel that these laws are outdated, based on 17th-century English law that viewed a married woman as her husband’s chattel," she said.