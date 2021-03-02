To keep benefits, jobless North Carolinians will soon need to start looking for work

RALEIGH — Unemployed people in North Carolina are going to have to start proving they're looking for work if they want to keep getting paid jobless benefits.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that will institute that work search requirement but will also make it more flexible than what it has been in the past. People currently on unemployment won't be affected; Cooper's order will only apply to "new claimants who apply for unemployment benefits on or after March 14, 2021."

The work search requirement isn't new. It's typically required of everyone on unemployment. But Cooper waived that requirement in an executive order a year ago, in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same executive order that required many businesses to close last spring, The News & Observer reported at the time, Cooper also issued some new rules making it easier for people to qualify for unemployment benefits and to keep getting those benefits — like not having to prove they were actively searching for a new job.

But now, as federal unemployment benefits are set to expire and more businesses have reopened, Cooper said this change will help ensure that people are able to get help finding and landing jobs.