Top N.C. elections official: City races should be moved, pending release of census data

RALEIGH — North Carolina's top elections administrator on Tuesday urged state lawmakers to move all of this year's municipal elections to 2022 and bump back next year's primaries from March to May due to delayed data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Census numbers play a crucial role in how legislative districts are redrawn every decade. But even though the data was supposed to be delivered by next month, the federal government does not expect to have it ready until September because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, cited those setbacks as the driving force behind her recommendation to postpone the elections.

She noted that 62 of the more than 500 municipalities across the state need the census data because candidates submit paperwork or voters cast ballots based on their specific ward or district. While it's possible for many of the remaining local governments that do not require districts or wards to go forward without the data, Bell called on lawmakers to follow her advice in order to address redistricting and avoid confusing voters.