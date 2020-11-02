Two years ago, DOJ and ICE sought data on every voter in NC. They still won't say why.

RALEIGH — Two years after federal prosecutors demanded a massive trove of information about voters from election officials across North Carolina, much of their investigation remains cloaked in secrecy.

Such secrecy is common in cases involving whistleblowers or threats to national security, legal experts say. But attorneys with decades of experience dealing with the federal courts have been at a loss to understand why the public has for so long been shut out of proceedings in two sealed cases linked to the subpoenas, which appear to involve a voting probe by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And little further disclosure is expected until days after the election, a result of shifting court deadlines and the extension of a gag order that has prevented state and local officials from discussing the case.

A coalition of media organizations — including The News & Observer, WRAL and The Washington Post — has worked for more than a year to force additional transparency in open court. That challenge, now before the U.S. Court of Appeals, has moved forward despite little detail on the federal government's rationale for keeping the case secret.

"We're describing shadows," Mike Tadych, an attorney for the media coalition, said.