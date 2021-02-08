UNC Health goes mobile to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in COVID vaccination

SELMA — As COVID-19 vaccination clinics go, the one in a church parking lot down a side street in Selma on Wednesday was a modest affair. Over six hours, 50 people with appointments received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine as they sat in their cars.

But it was the location and the way people learned about the event that set it apart.

This was UNC Health's first mobile vaccination clinic, held at an African-American church in a Johnston County town where Blacks and Hispanics account for the majority of the population. In North Carolina, those two groups lag in COVID-19 vaccinations, receiving about 14% of the first doses so far even though they make up about 31% of the state's population and account for as many as 40% of coronavirus cases in the state.

Public health officials say the reasons for those disparities include a lack of transportation or the time and the internet access needed to make an appointment.

But they also cite skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccines or the medical system in general, and say reaching out through churches and community groups can help people feel comfortable getting vaccinated. Many of those receiving shots at Howell's Chapel Church of Christ belong to the church or were referred by members who helped spread the word through the county.

