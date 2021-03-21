Will elected officials profit from planned N.C. casino? Some lawmakers want to find out

Neisler Brothers Inc. owns about 780 acres between 1 and 2 miles from the casino site, the Observer review of public records shows.

The mayor was listed as treasurer of the company in its annual state filings until its most recent report in June 2020, according to the review.

"It's really just a matter of transparency when you have this number of LLCs and private individuals who are involved in the creating of this ability for a casino for the Catawba," Fisher told the Observer on Friday.

"You don't have any names" of investors in the limited liability corporations, she said. "How can you find out what's going on with a potential for so much money, so much public money, and no one can find answers?"

Neisler told the Observer no conflict of interest exists in his role as an elected official.

He never voted on the project, he said, and most of his family's landholdings can't be developed, because they're under mineral rights. "You can't sell it, because they're mining mica out of it," he said.

Neisler said he owns just two shares in Neisler Brothers, worth $2,000 apiece.

He called the letter to Stein "just another heavy-handed attempt by the Cherokees to keep a monopoly in North Carolina."