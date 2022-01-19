Great divide: A torn N.C. legislature approves another primary delay

RALEIGH — A divided General Assembly agreed Wednesday to delay North Carolina's already postponed primaries by another three weeks, with Republicans citing uncertainty surrounding their new redistricting maps for the date change.

But with the legislation approved on party lines by the House and Senate, and Gov. Roy Cooper telling lawmakers they should leave delay decisions to the state Supreme Court, the odds that the measure becomes law appear long. GOP majorities in both chambers are not veto-proof.

The bill now heading to Cooper's desk would set the primary date for party nominations for U.S. Senate and House, the legislature and scores of judicial and local positions for June 7. Primary runoffs would be held either July 26 or Aug. 16, with the latter date used statewide should a second-place primary finisher for any federal post ask for a runoff.

Cooper has not stated whether he would veto the bill, but said early Wednesday that “I don’t think they should be moving the primary day.”

“We need to let the courts decide this and figure it out,” the Democratic governor told a TV station in an interview. “The legislature does not need to butt in to the voting process.”