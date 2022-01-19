Great divide: A torn N.C. legislature approves another primary delay

RALEIGH — A divided General Assembly agreed Wednesday to delay North Carolina's already postponed primaries by another three weeks, with Republicans citing uncertainty surrounding their new redistricting maps for the date change.
But with the legislation approved on party lines by the House and Senate, and Gov. Roy Cooper telling lawmakers they should leave delay decisions to the state Supreme Court, the odds that the measure becomes law appear long. GOP majorities in both chambers are not veto-proof.
The bill now heading to Cooper's desk would set the primary date for party nominations for U.S. Senate and House, the legislature and scores of judicial and local positions for June 7. Primary runoffs would be held either July 26 or Aug. 16, with the latter date used statewide should a second-place primary finisher for any federal post ask for a runoff.
Cooper has not stated whether he would veto the bill, but said early Wednesday that “I don’t think they should be moving the primary day.”
“We need to let the courts decide this and figure it out,” the Democratic governor told a TV station in an interview. “The legislature does not need to butt in to the voting process.”
The primary date, as set in current law, would have been March 8, but the Supreme Court postponed it last month to May 17 so redistricting litigation could work its way through the legal system.
A panel of three trial judges last week refused to throw out the congressional and legislative maps drawn by GOP General Assembly leaders in November. That decision was appealed to the Supreme Court, where the justices set for oral arguments for Feb. 2. The three-judge panel wrote that while there was clear evidence of "intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting,” it was not the place of the judiciary to alter the political fairness of maps that the constitution says is left to the legislature to draw.
Republicans proposing the change just two days ago said a further primary delay is needed to reduce confusion with a tight schedule as the state awaits the court's decision on the maps.
The State Board of Elections says maps need to be finalized by Feb. 18 in order to allow for a May 17 primary. And should the justices strike down districts as illegal, the law gives the legislature no less than two weeks “to remedy any defects” before the court could impose its own substitute plan.
“Confusion would occur if the Supreme Court rules on Feb. 17, and what’s the public going to do? What are candidates going to do?” asked Sen. Warren Daniel, a Burke County Republican shepherding the bill. “So this just ... takes that issue off the table and sets a reasonable schedule out in the future.”
Legislative Democrats, who strongly oppose the redistricting plans, say it’s best for the Supreme Court to decide on any schedule change — like it already did once — even if the maps are upheld.
While Republicans say they remain confident in the legality of their maps, Democrats hold a 4-3 seat advantage on the Supreme Court. That heartens Democrats, however, who sound confident district lines will be struck down and redrawn.