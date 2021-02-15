Greensboro, other cities may have to delay elections pending Census numbers

RALEIGH — Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Raleigh and other North Carolina cities may have to push back their 2021 local elections and keep leaders in office past their original terms.
Cities that elect local leaders by district must update those districts after every new U.S. Census. However, the U.S. Census Bureau has announced it won't be releasing district data until Sept. 30 — after the traditional filing date for candidates to run in this year's elections. This year's data has been delayed, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Sen. Warren Daniel, a Burke County Republican and co-chairman of the Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee, says that lawmakers are monitoring the Census process to see if the local election schedule needs to be changed.
"It's pretty doubtful" that Raleigh will be able to move forward with its planned Oct. 5 election, said Michael Crowell, a former faculty member at the UNC School of Government and an expert on voting rights.
"If the 2020 census shows that those districts are now out of balance then they are required to redraw the districts to put them in balance before they hold their next election," he said. "You can almost guarantee that Raleigh's districts are out of balance considering the growth in the city since the last census."
The latest census news was a surprise to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, who said the council has not discussed its next steps.
"We have not had any discussions because right now we don't know," she said. "We don't know when the census data will be released. And I don't know if the General Assembly is looking at this. At this point, I am proceeding like there is an election that will take place in October."
In Greensboro, all nine City Council seats are up for reelection in 2021, including mayor. It's unclear if any districts will need to be redrawn. Many times, districts change in one way or another, but the differences are minor and so they essentially remain the same when elections are held.
Blake Esselstyn, a North Carolina redistricting expert, said "it's highly unlikely" that any city's districts would not need to be updated.
"It may be minor and those adjustments may not be big, but it is exceedingly rare that districts don't have population deviations outside the allowable plus or minus 5%," he said. "And especially in cases like Raleigh and Cary where there are annexations, not only is their growth within city boundaries but the city boundaries have changed."
According to state law, if a local government is not able to update its districts and "determines further that the population imbalances are so significant that it would not be lawful to hold the next election using the current electoral districts," elections can be delayed
Under that law, elections would be postponed until the 2022 primary. As a result, local elected officials would see their terms extended.
"So there is a whole bunch of catch-22s here because the delays are so extensive," said Gerry Cohen, a member of the Wake County Board of Elections. "In Raleigh and Cary, it would call for the election to be moved to the day of the primary, which is currently March 8. ... But of course, if the census data doesn't come out until September, I wouldn't put any money on the primary being in March either."
Cohen does not know how the delay in redistricting data could affect cities like Durham, where some council seats have ward, or residency, requirements but are decided by all voters in the city.
It's also unclear whether the delay will affect races for Congress or the General Assembly.
"This creates a challenge," Esselstyn said. "It's problematic if the elections go ahead using the existing districts that will be more than 10 years old. And from the observers I've talked to, it seems that cities may be asking the General Assembly for relief."