Greensboro, other cities may have to delay elections pending Census numbers

"We have not had any discussions because right now we don't know," she said. "We don't know when the census data will be released. And I don't know if the General Assembly is looking at this. At this point, I am proceeding like there is an election that will take place in October."

In Greensboro, all nine City Council seats are up for reelection in 2021, including mayor. It's unclear if any districts will need to be redrawn. Many times, districts change in one way or another, but the differences are minor and so they essentially remain the same when elections are held.

Blake Esselstyn, a North Carolina redistricting expert, said "it's highly unlikely" that any city's districts would not need to be updated.

"It may be minor and those adjustments may not be big, but it is exceedingly rare that districts don't have population deviations outside the allowable plus or minus 5%," he said. "And especially in cases like Raleigh and Cary where there are annexations, not only is their growth within city boundaries but the city boundaries have changed."

According to state law, if a local government is not able to update its districts and "determines further that the population imbalances are so significant that it would not be lawful to hold the next election using the current electoral districts," elections can be delayed