Greensboro's Margaret Maron, whose mysteries won her awards and acclaim, dies at 82

Her research would lead her to new settings and stories, often based on local issues or events: dangerous ingredients in pottery-making in the Piedmont, conservationism versus tourism at the coast, or skullduggery behind the scenes at the High Point Market.

When she traveled to a place, she would often ask people who lived there, "What kind of thing might get somebody killed here?"

Friends sometimes showed up in her books, often under different names but sometimes under their real ones.

"It was embarrassing. It was sweet," said Sarah Goddin, who met Maron when Goddin was running Wellington's Books in Cary. Later, Goddin went to work at Quail Ridge Books with the late Nancy Olson, who hosted Maron in the store many times and appeared by name in the same Deborah Knott book.

Olson, her husband Jim, and the Marons were close friends and took many trips together.

Jim Olson said the group went to Europe and stayed in a castle together with other travelers, and Maron wrote a story about it while there.

"She wove everyone in our party into the story with false names except me," Olson said in a phone interview. "She left my name in it, and I was the villain in the end. I murdered the wrong guy, but I did murder him.