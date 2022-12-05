Grisly discovery in Rocky Mount yields two dead bodies in car — and freezing toddlers

ROCKY MOUNT — Two people were found shot to death in a car as young kids were freezing inside, officials said.
The “toddler-age” children spent hours in the back seat before a group on their way to work discovered the bodies, according to police.
Now, police are investigating the tragedy as a homicide.
The incident happened late last week at a business in the city of Rocky Mount, which straddles Edgecombe and Nash counties.
At the time the children were found, the temperature in Rocky Mount was about 38 degrees. After the kids were taken to a local hospital, they were listed in “stable condition.”