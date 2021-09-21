Gwyneth Paltrow spotted in Chapel Hill. Predictably, Twitter goes wild.

CHAPEL HILL — Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill on Monday, and UNC Twitter lost its mind.

"Was no one going to tell me Gwyneth Paltrow was on Franklin st???" tweeted one student.

"Unc was in full chaos today. the fire alarm went off in like three different buildings all around the same time, north campus had a huge power outage, and gwyneth paltrow was apparently on franklin like ????" tweeted another.

Claire Bunschoten said she didn't realize the Oscar-winning actress may have been standing in line with her at Epilogue Books Chocolate Brews until she saw people start tweeting about possible Paltrow sightings.

"I passed her on Franklin and then noticed her again when she came into Epilogue after me, just because she was dressed so well," said Bunschoten, a Ph.D. student at UNC, in an email to The News & Observer. "The Epilogue staff were very discreet and got her order out quickly despite the busy Monday afternoon rush. And, selfishly, I only noticed this because her matcha came out before mine."

And just when it seemed like it was all just a bunch of rumors about the Marvel star, a video clip emerged of Paltrow, in the flesh, standing on Franklin Street with the Carolina Coffee Shop in the background.