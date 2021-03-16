Hair goes: Wilmington's first gender-neutral salon strives for 'safer place'

"Getting your hair done is supposed to be a confidence booster," she said. "It's a huge part of how you express yourself, so I think it's a great thing that you can help people do that in a comfortable, non-judgemental way."

Mercedes Meza, one of the salon's four stylists, said a traditional salon experience can be uncomfortable for some clients.

"We each have clients that identify in different ways and have had to come in the salon and they're asked, 'OK, are you a man or a woman?'" she said. "I feel like that's just a really intrusive way to start out an appointment."

Beyond pricing, Hair Republic has signs posted throughout the salon emphasizing inclusion and established a gender-neutral bathroom.

"It was just creating a non-judgmental, safer place for people," Lundy said.

Gender-neutral pricing is becoming more common among salons and barbershops. New York became the first state to prohibit salons and barbershops from basing the prices of their haircuts on gender when it passed legislation in September.

Meza hopes gender-neutral salons will become the norm.

"I hope very soon that there is no reason to be making a fuss about it," she said. "I hope that we are one of many that are doing this because it just makes sense."