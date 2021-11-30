'Hard to step away': Cohen, the face of state's response to pandemic, is leaving

RALEIGH — Dr. Mandy Cohen, the head of North Carolina's health department and face of regular updates on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state for two years, is stepping down from her post, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

“Dr. Cohen, North Carolinians owe you a deep debt of gratitude,” Cooper said during Tuesday's briefing by the state Coronavirus Task Force. “You have been such a blessing to our state.”

According to the news release, Cohen plans to spend more time with her family while exploring new opportunities to carry on her work to improve the health of the state's residents. The news release didn't elaborate, and Cohen would only say “a bit of rest and recovery” was in store for her next, calling the past two years “quite a marathon.”

She said she discussed her departure with Cooper several weeks ago.

“While it's hard to step away, it's the right time for me, personally, and the right time for our team,” Cohen said during the task force briefing. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve this state at such an important moment in history.”