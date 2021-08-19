 Skip to main content
Hard to swallow: UNC fountain tradition scrutinized because of pandemic
Old Well 4.jfif

UNC-Chapel Hill posted this image on social media of a person drinking from the Old Well.

 Courtesy of UNC-Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL — A tradition at UNC-Chapel Hill has come under scrutiny after pictures the school posted on social media showed hundreds of students gathered at a campus landmark waiting to get a drink of water in the midst of a COVID-19 surge.

Pictures posted to Twitter by UNC-CH showed a line of students approaching the Old Well on Wednesday waiting to get a drink and a picture. According to tradition, students who drink from the fountain on the first day of classes will get good grades for the entire school year.

The tradition was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The resumption brought a thread of negative reactions on social media.

“Tradition aside, you couldn’t just find a couple paper cups for this? In the middle of the fourth wave of a global pandemic?” one response asked.

Said another response: “It would have been a great idea to put this tradition on hold.” 

The university issued a statement saying it consulted with public health experts who agreed it was OK to proceed with the tradition since there is little to no evidence of surface transmission of the coronavirus. Students that chose to participate were encouraged to wear a mask while waiting in line and university officials were present to support physical distancing.

