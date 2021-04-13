Hardister bill would make daylight saving permanent in North Carolina

“I think the real issue here is quality of life,” Hardister said. Without daylight saving time, he added, too often “the sun is down by the time you get off work. It’s kind of hard to get out there and walk the dog and for the kids to go to the playground.”

But a permanent shift would mean more children are getting ready for schools and adults going to work in the dark.

The bill must clear two more House committees to get a floor vote. State Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and a chief sponsor of the current House bill and the 2019 measure, said the introduction of an identical bill in the Senate this year bodes well that the legislation will get heard in that chamber as well.

Saine said people tend to grumble about making the switch from daylight saving to standard time and back again, in part because it upsets their body clocks.

“I’m very, very foggy for about two weeks after the change,” he said.