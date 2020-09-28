Harris to voters in Raleigh: 'We will not give up' as Trump rushes Supreme Court pick

Republicans say this fight is different than 2016, when they refused to hold hearings on then-President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee nine months before the election, because the Senate and presidency are now held by the same party. But the Senate has never confirmed a justice to the high court so close to an election.

“You have the power and you can make it very clear, very soon how you feel about being cut out of this Supreme Court nomination process," Harris said.

She centered her speech on ways the court can influence Americans' lives: an expected ruling on the fate of the Affordable Care Act, the preservation or elimination of voting rights and a broad swath of other matters, from the right to collectively bargain to due process.

The court is set to hear a challenge on the Affordable Care Act shortly after the election, a key talking point for Harris and Biden as they seek to motivate voters concerned about losing their health care. Harris zeroed in on what it means for women in particular. Without the health care law, she said, birth control coverage could be eliminated and pregnancy could be considered a preexisting condition by insurance companies.

She also charged Republicans' “relentless obsession with overturning the Affordable Care Act is driven entirely by a blind rage toward President Obama."

Harris delivered her remarks at Shaw University, one of North Carolina's historically black colleges and universities. The university in Raleigh was where the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, a key organization in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, was founded.