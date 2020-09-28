Harris to voters in Raleigh: 'We will not give up' as Trump rushes Supreme Court pick

RALEIGH — Kamala Harris urged voters on Monday not to be discouraged by Republican efforts to fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat before the election, charging it's the GOP's goal to make people feel like their votes don't matter.
“We will not give up, and we will not give in," the Democratic vice presidential nominee said. “We will not let the infection that President Trump has injected into the presidency and into Congress, that has paralyzed our politics and pitted Americans against each other, spread to the United States Supreme Court."
Her remarks, delivered in swing-state North Carolina, marked Harris' most expansive yet on the vacant court seat that was held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until her death earlier this month. Beyond serving on the Democratic ticket, Harris will play a direct role in the confirmation battle as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee tasked with vetting the nominee, a spot in which she's shined during past nomination fights.
The committee is expected to begin hearings for President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, about three weeks before Election Day.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Harris say the seat shouldn't be filled until voters choose the next president. Harris noted early voting is already underway in some states, including North Carolina.
Republicans say this fight is different than 2016, when they refused to hold hearings on then-President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee nine months before the election, because the Senate and presidency are now held by the same party. But the Senate has never confirmed a justice to the high court so close to an election.
“You have the power and you can make it very clear, very soon how you feel about being cut out of this Supreme Court nomination process," Harris said.
She centered her speech on ways the court can influence Americans' lives: an expected ruling on the fate of the Affordable Care Act, the preservation or elimination of voting rights and a broad swath of other matters, from the right to collectively bargain to due process.
The court is set to hear a challenge on the Affordable Care Act shortly after the election, a key talking point for Harris and Biden as they seek to motivate voters concerned about losing their health care. Harris zeroed in on what it means for women in particular. Without the health care law, she said, birth control coverage could be eliminated and pregnancy could be considered a preexisting condition by insurance companies.
She also charged Republicans' “relentless obsession with overturning the Affordable Care Act is driven entirely by a blind rage toward President Obama."
Harris delivered her remarks at Shaw University, one of North Carolina's historically black colleges and universities. The university in Raleigh was where the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, a key organization in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, was founded.
