Health officials urge people who attended Trump rally on Saturday to get tested for coronavirus

The Trump campaign took temperature checks of people entering the event and passed out free masks and hand sanitizer.

A sign with a legal disclaimer posted at an entrance gate read: "You understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

Jackie Taylor, the chairwoman of the Cumberland County Republican Party, said she was ordered by Trump campaign officials to wear a mask at the rally. She was among the group of people that could be seen behind the president on television.

But thousands of others in the audience were not wearing masks.

Taylor said it should be an individual's choice whether to wear a mask, especially since there is debate about whether they are effective.

"Most conservatives feel that it is our choice," she said. "That's how I feel. I did wear one because I really wanted to come within 5 feet of President Trump. But I hate wearing masks, and so do many other people. Let's be honest, we have been told at the beginning that masks don't work."

She said as a 40-year-old she is not worried about contracting coronavirus, but for people who are worried, they have the right to wear a mask or not attend the event.