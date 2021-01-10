Here's the latest on the Fort Bragg housing complaint class-action suit

The defense says in its response that a class-action complaint would require inquiries of tenants of more than 6,000 homes on Fort Bragg.

"Plaintiffs' claims all arise out of these individual allegations, and not from any general conduct directed toward the class as a whole," attorneys wrote. "Proving that one Plaintiff's house had a particular maintenance issue does not prove the same issue occurred at any other plaintiff's house."

"This remains true even if one accepts (the) plaintiffs' allegation that (the) defendants are guilty of consistently poor maintenance practices — an allegation that (the) defendants categorically deny," the Corvias attorneys argued.

Corvias maintains more than 6,500 homes across Fort Bragg spread across 11 different communities that were built at different times by different contractors, court documents show.

The majority — including the units the plaintiffs live or lived in — were constructed before Corvias signed an Aug. 1, 2003, ground lease and started operating at Fort Bragg, the Corvias attorneys argued.

In a Dec. 21 filing, the plaintiffs' lawyers said their clients' claims are "well-grounded."