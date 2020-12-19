Here's what a Biden administration could mean for the fight against GenX and other PFAS

Exposure to PFOA and a similar compound called perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, above certain levels may result in adverse health effects, including cancer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. GenX has been linked to cancer and other diseases in animal studies, but it isn't known if the effect is the same on humans.

Chemours officials have said the amount of GenX found in wells around its plant is not harmful.

Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, said he's optimistic about how the Biden administration will deal with the chemicals. The group is a nonprofit organization based in Washington.

"He's the first incoming president to ever identify PFAS as a priority for his administration," Faber said.

Geoff Gisler, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, said he also is hopeful about how members of the Biden administration will deal with the PFAS issue.

"It's hard to know exactly how they'll approach things, but I think we can say that it'll be better than this (current) administration," he said. "I think we'll know early on in the administration if it's an issue at the forefront of their minds."