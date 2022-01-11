'He's gone': Frantic 911 call reveals tense moments after Fayetteville shooting

During the call, Hash directed his attention away from the 911 operator. He yelled to someone at the scene, “I'm the deputy sheriff. He jumped on my vehicle and I just had to shoot him.”

Hash told the operator that he was driving his Ford F-150 when the victim “came flying across Bingham Drive, running, and I stopped so I wouldn't hit him and he jumped on my car and started screaming."

According to Hash, Walker pulled off the windshield wipers and began beating the windshield, breaking it. The deputy said his wife and daughter were in the truck with him. The operator then asked Hash if Walker had any weapons on him and he responded, “I don’t know.” He repeated that the victim took the windshield wipers off the truck.

Asked if he knew where Walker had been shot, he said he saw blood on the man's side, then asked the trauma nurse if she had seen any wounds. Her response was inaudible. Someone else asked Hash where he had shot Walker and he emphatically answered, “I don't know.”

“Where is the entry point?” two voices were heard to ask Hash, to which he responded, “I do not know," reiterating that Walker jumped on his car.