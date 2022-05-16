High times: For North Carolina's hemp growers, legal weed more than blowing smoke

WILSON — Wilson County’s only commercial hemp grower says if medical marijuana becomes legal in North Carolina, he's ready to grow it.

Delmer Langley, owner of D.E.L. Hemp Farm, received a license to grow hemp from the U.S. Department of Agriculture a few months ago. Now, he's ready to expand the business.

“You’ve got to be FBI fingerprinted before you can get your license,” said Langley, who runs the rural farm in western Wilson County.

Langley put his first hemp plants into the ground in April 2019 and now harvests hemp about every five weeks from four climate-controlled, grow-lighted greenhouses.

The first couple of years were tough for Langley, who struggled to pay his bills with the meager proceeds from his crop of CBD hemp.

But since then, things have turned around and business is good for Langley, whose smokeable product, tinctures, salves and gummies have been selling well at hemp and vape stores up and down the East Coast.

Langley is a believer on the curative qualities of cannabis and is poised to use the knowledge he has gained from growing hemp for cultivating medical marijuana — if North Carolina follows the majority of other U.S. states in decriminalizing it.

“Medical marijuana is coming real quick,” Langley said.

The North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, a bill currently being considered in the General Assembly, would make that a reality.

State Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs, who represents the city, is a backer of the bill and has seen Langley's operation.

“I have had the good fortune of going out and spending about two hours with him, listening and seeing the entire operation and how truly complex it is,” Cooper-Suggs said.

The legislator said the bill may pass the Senate during this short session, which begins this week.

“We can relieve citizens by passing this bill,” Cooper-Suggs said. “Medical marijuana can bring needed pain relief to some patients if prescribed and used properly, and it has to be regulated.”

Cooper-Suggs said North Carolina should learn from the 36 states that have already found ways to legalize medical marijuana.

“We must guard against cannabis grown outside of a legal framework,” Cooper Suggs said. “We should carefully regulate it, and we should also prevent underage use once it is passed. And we should fund strong programs to educate potential users.”

Cooper-Suggs added that “we in the South should be the gold standard for implementing a framework that allows North Carolinians to benefit from raising, producing and selling cannabis.”

Chris Flippo, a USDA-certified retailer of hemp products, plans to open a retail cannabis sales and distribution location this month. He and his wife currently sell their products out of a tiny office in Wilson.

“In a year, I would love to hear that I was at least working with a company that had a medical marijuana license,” Flippo said.

Flippo, who was one of the first hemp growers in Wilson County, said Langley’s product is always grown with perfection and consistency.

Langley admits that he has learned an immense amount through trial and error. Now, he's waiting for the near future should medical marijuana become legalized in the state.

“I already know what’s going to be done with this place," he said. "It’s going to look like Fort Knox.”