High times: Medical marijuana has broad support in N.C. But will it make a difference?

RALEIGH — A large majority of North Carolinians — including nearly two-thirds of Republicans — would support the legalization of medical marijuana, a new poll has found.
The poll from Elon University, which was released Thursday, also found that most people would approve of even broader changes to fully legalize weed.
The 54% support for full legalization is not as widespread as the 73% support for more limited medical marijuana legalization, but it indicates views have changed since a 2017 poll. Back then, 51% opposed full legalization.
Thursday's Elon poll also found that only around one in every four people think it is "morally wrong" to use marijuana, or that marijuana is a "gateway drug." Similarly, most people don't think legalizing marijuana would lead to an increase in either crime or traffic accidents, and most said it would help the economy.
In all, the findings indicate that people are largely OK with weed — even though it remains illegal.
"On most issues where you have almost 80% support for legalization, you see it get legalized," said Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll. "Not in North Carolina, though."
Most states have already legalized medical marijuana, and around a dozen have gone a step further with full legalization.
But North Carolina doesn't allow the citizen-led ballot initiatives that many other states have used to approve some form of marijuana legalization, especially in the South. Here, the only way for changes to pass is if they gain support from the General Assembly.
Greensboro Rep. Pricey Harrison has been one of the Democrats who sponsored various types of marijuana bills in recent years. She said those bills have rarely gotten a committee hearing, let alone been put to a vote. But with public opinion so clear among people from both parties, she said, you never know when that might change.
"It's just hard to predict what will happen with our legislature," she said.
A spokesman for state Sen. Phil Berger of Eden, the top Republican in that chamber, said he didn't have any comment on the poll's findings.
No marijuana-related bills have been filed yet this year. But Janis Ramquist, a political consultant for the pro-legalization group NC NORML, said they're expecting to see some soon. She said "there's possibility that we have movement on something" due to the growing public support, especially on the right.
"I think that the General Assembly is beginning to become aware of how much the public really wants to have access to medical cannabis," she said.
Husser noted that support for full legalization has gained lots of ground just since that last poll four years ago. And as neighboring states experiment with marijuana — like Virginia, which voted to fully legalize it last week — Husser said support will likely continue growing.
There's also another option for easing marijuana laws, called decriminalization.
It's not the same as legalization. It would mean that people still get in trouble for having marijuana. But instead of facing arrest and a possible criminal record, they would be given a civil citation, similar to a traffic ticket.
The poll found 67% of North Carolinians like that idea, compared to 20% who don't.
And that's the idea that has backing from some of the state's most high-profile politicians, including Attorney General Josh Stein. Stein, a Democrat, was co-chair of a task force on criminal justice reforms that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper formed last year in response to the summer's Black Lives Matter protests.
"I like the decriminalization step first," before legalization, Stein at one meeting told members of the task force, which included cops and judges in addition to activists and professors.
Other Democrats, like Harrison, are more supportive of medical marijuana. She said there's evidence that it would help fight the opioid epidemic in North Carolina, since people would be able to treat pain without prescription pills.
"The opioid piece of it is big," she said. "The states that have medical marijuana have much lower opioid addiction rates."
Ramquist said that NORML is willing to work with lawmakers on whatever piece of the puzzle they want. The biggest reason there hasn't been movement yet, she said, is that legislators don't realize how popular it would be if they acted.