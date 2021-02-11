High times: Medical marijuana has broad support in N.C. But will it make a difference?

But North Carolina doesn't allow the citizen-led ballot initiatives that many other states have used to approve some form of marijuana legalization, especially in the South. Here, the only way for changes to pass is if they gain support from the General Assembly.

Greensboro Rep. Pricey Harrison has been one of the Democrats who sponsored various types of marijuana bills in recent years. She said those bills have rarely gotten a committee hearing, let alone been put to a vote. But with public opinion so clear among people from both parties, she said, you never know when that might change.

"It's just hard to predict what will happen with our legislature," she said.

A spokesman for state Sen. Phil Berger of Eden, the top Republican in that chamber, said he didn't have any comment on the poll's findings.

No marijuana-related bills have been filed yet this year. But Janis Ramquist, a political consultant for the pro-legalization group NC NORML, said they're expecting to see some soon. She said "there's possibility that we have movement on something" due to the growing public support, especially on the right.

"I think that the General Assembly is beginning to become aware of how much the public really wants to have access to medical cannabis," she said.