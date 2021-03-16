Highway Patrol mourns after N.C. trooper loses battle with COVID-19

RALEIGH — A Highway Patrol trooper lost his battle with COVID-19 on Monday, the patrol said in a Facebook post.

Master Trooper James "Brent" Montgomery had been diagnosed on Feb. 1, according to multiple media outlets.

"As a Patrol family, our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy and a sense of loss as we have lost a friend, brother and a dedicated public servant with the passing of Master Trooper James “Brent” Montgomery," Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr. wrote. "Brent was a true warrior who fought a courageous battle against COVID-19 with the love and support of his wife Heather, and their three children; Jabe, Collin and Emma."

Arrangements for a celebration of life were being planned. Until the service, troopers will wear mourning bands to honor Montgomery, the patrol said.

Montgomery served and lived in Vance County, according to media reports.