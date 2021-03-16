 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway Patrol mourns after N.C. trooper loses battle with COVID-19
0 comments

Highway Patrol mourns after N.C. trooper loses battle with COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — A Highway Patrol trooper lost his battle with COVID-19 on Monday, the patrol said in a Facebook post.

Master Trooper James "Brent" Montgomery had been diagnosed on Feb. 1, according to multiple media outlets.

"As a Patrol family, our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy and a sense of loss as we have lost a friend, brother and a dedicated public servant with the passing of Master Trooper James “Brent” Montgomery," Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr. wrote. "Brent was a true warrior who fought a courageous battle against COVID-19 with the love and support of his wife Heather, and their three children; Jabe, Collin and Emma."

Arrangements for a celebration of life were being planned. Until the service, troopers will wear mourning bands to honor Montgomery, the patrol said.

Montgomery served and lived in Vance County, according to media reports.

Master Trooper James 'Brent' Montgomery

Montgomery

 Highway Patrol, provided
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Medically vulnerable in U.S. put near end of vaccine line
State and Regional News

Medically vulnerable in U.S. put near end of vaccine line

Across the United States, millions of medically vulnerable people who initially were cited as a top vaccination priority group got slowly bumped down the list as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its guidelines to favor the elderly, regardless of their physical condition, and workers in a wide range of job sectors.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News