Hillsborough street renamed for enslaved woman embodies 'call not to forget history'

DURHAM — A neighborhood street got a new name Monday night that reflects a former North Carolina chief justice and slaveowner's history, but from a different perspective.

The Hillsborough Town Board voted unanimously to change the name of Thomas Ruffin Street to Lydia Lane. About a dozen families who live on the street asked for the change and supported it unanimously.

The families are choosing where they want to live, board member Kathleen Ferguson said, and what they have chosen is inclusive but also respects history.

"We do have much to be grateful for in our history, and that history is well rounded and it's messy. It includes the good and bad," Ferguson said.

The new name will take effect in about 60 days, giving town staff time to make the necessary changes.

Neighbors asked the board last month to change the name to Hope Lane. On Monday, though, neighbor Martha Nelson said they instead wanted to honor Lydia, the enslaved woman who was a key figure in Thomas Ruffin's landmark 1829 ruling as the state's chief justice in State vs. Mann.

"We feel like she really embodies this call not to forget history and pay attention to who we honor," Nelson said.