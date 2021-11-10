His patience gone, N.C. judge orders state to fork over $1.7B for public education

RALEIGH — A judge on Wednesday ordered the state to pay out $1.7 billion to help narrow the state’s public education inequities, angering Republicans who said the directive usurps lawmakers' constitutional authority over state coffers.

Superior Court Judge David Lee, who is charged with overseeing corrective responses to school funding litigation that began over a quarter-century ago, said the legislative and executive branches have been afforded every courtesy over the years to act decisively. But, he said, “this court's deference is at an end at this point."

The judge's action likely will set up a constitutional showdown between the three government branches.

Lee said his order wouldn’t take effect for 30 days, giving GOP leaders at the legislature time to appeal his decision, which is likely. Republicans who control the legislature say only the General Assembly can appropriate funds in state accounts and that Lee violates the state constitution if he acts contrary to that.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2004 in the Leandro lawsuit — named after an original student plaintiff — that while North Carolina’s children have a fundamental right to the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education” under the constitution, the state had not lived up to that mandate.

