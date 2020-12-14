Historic 'shotgun' homes in uptown Charlotte get new life as affordable housing

Leondra Garrett, a Charlotte native who has lived in the Lakeview community since 2016, said units like the two being built are especially important in Lakeview where she estimates 95% of residents are renters.

"Our residents need less talk and more action," she said. "And this is an action."

Blackmon said the trust still needs $50,000 to finish restoring the units, which she hopes to raise through partnerships and donations. She expects the homes to be moved by the end of the year and renovated by spring. Then, construction will begin on the two new main houses with a goal to sell the homes by next fall.

West Side Community Land Trust

The nonprofit acquired its first house last year through a donation and moved it to a lot on Tuckaseegee Road. Blackmon said the unit is nearing completion.

The homes in Lakeview are the land trust's second and third home, and they have some new projects in the Beatties Ford corridor that they're facilitating next year.