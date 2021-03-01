History in the braking as N.C. marker program hits pause

North Carolina’s Highway Historical Marker Program, represented by the 1,619 silver and black signs lining roads across the state, has been forced to pause its work acknowledging local and state history.

That’s because there is no money left. Financial issues within the beleaguered N.C. Department of Transportation has cut the program’s $60,000 budget.

The last new marker was purchased in 2019 and erected in Raleigh commemorating Lunsford Lane, an enslaved man who bought his freedom.

Even with the $60,000, the program is a slim operation run by one person — Ansley Herring Wegner. She oversees the applications, maintains old markers and writes the inscriptions for new markers.

Since 1936, when the first marker was erected in Granville County for John Penn, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, the program has noted both the good and the bad in the state’s history.

“We don’t shy away from the difficult stories,” she said. “We’ve got the marker about the Wilmington coup. We’ve got the marker about the Greensboro massacre. None of the markers are designed to praise people. They’re not honoring people. They’re just telling you that a person lived nearby or that this event happened.”