History-laden tour details where Battle of Gettysburg actually started — Virginia

CULPEPER, Va. — Gettysburg, America’s best-known Civil War battlefield, draws swarms of visitors every year, many of them escorted by its renowned guides.

Little known to most people is Brandy Station in Culpeper County, Va. — where the Gettysburg campaign began — which is why those who visit have been largely left on their own when touring the site.

But the county is trying to change that.

In April, Culpeper launched its own guide service, teaming up with some of Gettysburg’s best battlefield interpreters. The two storied places, their histories intertwined, have joined forces in a project promising to benefit travelers far and wide.

“This venture is very important because it opens easy access for the public to the hidden historic treasures of Culpeper County that, heretofore, required significant personal investment to attempt to find, let alone interpret,” Gettysburg guide Jasan Hileman said of the new undertaking.

Gettysburg Foundation President Wayne Motts is enthusiastic about the effort. In March, Motts visited Culpeper to tour some of its Civil War historic sites and meet with preservationists. He knows how rigorous the screening and training is for Gettysburg’s "Licensed Battlefield Guides," considered the legendary battlefield’s best interpreters.

“In history circles, Gettysburg guides are legendary for their deep and detailed knowledge of the battle — and, equally, for the sheer fact that they passed the brutal test to earn a guiding badge,” reports The Civil War Monitor, a quarterly publication devoted to one of America's greatest conflicts.

Chris Army, a Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guide, and local resident Susan Ralston founded the Culpeper service to offer premier guided tours of the county. Having begun tours of the Brandy Station battlefield, tours of Culpeper’s other historic sites will eventually be added.

During the American Civil War, Culpeper witnessed four intense years of fighting, with battles contested at Brandy Station, Cedar Mountain, Kelly’s Ford, Raccoon Ford, Rappahannock Station and Morton’s Ford. Major military movements opened and closed in the county. Some of that hallowed ground is now preserved, thanks to years of work by many.

The Battle of Brandy Station was the war’s largest cavalry battle and proved the mettle of Union horse troopers against Confederate commander J.E.B. Stuart’s cavaliers. Starting Gen. Robert E. Lee’s invasion of the North, the battle was momentous to the outcome of the Battle of Gettysburg.

Ralston came up with the idea during a 2019 visit to Gettysburg, where she met Army.

“After seeing the Gettysburg battlefield teeming with visitors and the town filled with tourists, I was inspired to develop what would become Culpeper Battlefield Tours,” she said.

Army and Isenberg developed the Culpeper guide training program with the help of local historian Clark B. Hall.

A lover of history, Army said he relished the chance to work with Hall and take "advantage of his vast knowledge and decades of work researching and documenting the Battle of Brandy Station.”

Army recruited and trained several licensed guides from Gettysburg, already proven in their knowledge of the Civil War and experienced at giving tours. He is also recruiting new guides, seeking people who are passionate about the preservation and promotion of Culpeper’s history.

The first tour ran into less than ideal weather, but the chilly rain didn’t deter Hileman and his clients — Terry Krueger, an English professor from Oregon, his brother, Rick and friend John Lever. All were experienced battlefield trampers, who dressed appropriately.

Hileman’s trio had hired him for a two-day tour at Gettysburg, but when he told them about Brandy Station, they jumped at the chance to visit Culpeper to bookend the beginning of Lee’s Gettysburg campaign.

After Hileman oriented everyone and explained why Culpeper was such a crossroads of the Civil War, his clients set off in a car for Beverly Ford Road. After passing Culpeper Regional Airport, the road turns to gravel and ends at the Rappahannock River where the Battle of Brandy Station began.

At Beverly’s Ford, the guide riveted everyone with his description of how the battle opened with a surprise Union advance across the river in the predawn darkness of June 9, 1863. In the gloom, Confederate horses sensed the presence of Union cavalry across the river, their nervous ears and movements alerting their riders.

Hileman noted that Henry C. Cutler of Avon, New York — a 26-year-old lieutenant in the 8th New York Cavalry who was the battle’s first casualty — was killed “right there,” pointing toward a shallow place in the river. Everyone fell quiet, contemplating Cutler’s death.

Then it was back up the road to the Brandy Station battlefield’s parking circle near the north end of the airport. They drove on to Buford’s Knoll, named for Union Maj. Gen. John Buford, the quick-thinking hero of the first day’s fighting during the Battle of Gettysburg.

Atop the knoll, which has two cannon pits, they looked down toward a long stone wall, from behind which Confederate Brig. Gen. W.H.F. “Rooney” Lee’s defenders picked off some of Buford’s men.

Afterward, the group moved on to the site of St. James Church, where a war correspondent’s sketch of a gutsy Union cavalry charge made it into the pages of Harper’s Weekly. Then it was to the southern end of Fleetwood Hill, where a well-marked interpretive trail describes the fighting’s climax.

In all, it was a quick two-hour introduction to the battle.

Hileman said the next step up would have been a three-hour version, taking in Hansborough’s Ridge and Mountain Run at the county’s Lenn Park, both near Stevensburg.

His clients said their tour was outstanding. None had been to Culpeper before.

Lever said he has been interested in Gettysburg and the Civil War since elementary school, more than 50 years ago, when he wrote a report on Judah P. Benjamin, the first Jew in the Confederate Cabinet.

“Battlefields are nothing without interpretation,” Lever said.