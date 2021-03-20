History (still) in the making as N.C. museum tries to document pandemic

It's a wide swath of things, but Yenco said that's good because they don't yet know what the moment's historic record will call for.

"We are living in this unprecedented historic moment and we needed to figure out a way to capture it," she said. "We figured now is the time to collect as much as we can now. We don't want to look back and not be able to tell a side of this story because we didn't collect something while we were in it."

Among the items now part of the permanent collection representing COVID-19 are photographs contributed by residents of empty playgrounds and schools with closed signs outside, and paperwork identifying someone as an essential worker from back when it was unclear if nationwide stay-at-home orders might be put in place.

A 60-year-old local woman who began painting for the first time ever during the pandemic donated a piece she did featuring a mask and phrases significant to the time.

Yenco also said the history of the pandemic will also have to be filtered through 2020's national Black Lives Matter protests against racial inequality and the contentious presidential election.

To capture those, they have collected political mailers talking about the protests and the pandemic, as well as the take-home pen given to people when they voted last fall.