 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hive mind: At this Wilmington park, the secret life of bees has finally gone 'public'

  • 0

WILMINGTON — Tucked inside a forest clearing in Halyburton Park, roughly 120,000 honeybees have found a new home.

The bees recently took up residence in the two hives that make up the public park’s new apiary — the technical term for a bee garden. Opening a public apiary has long been a goal of the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association for more than a decade.

“We have been wanting to have bees in a public location for upwards of 10 to 12 years now,” said Susan Warwick, the association's president. “And we’re super excited to see that become a reality.”

The apiary, which recently opened to the public, is the first of its kind in the area. The project came to fruition through a partnership between the beekeepers and the city of Wilmington, which owns and manages Halyburton Park.

Many of the bees living in the apiary were relocated from the branch of a dead tree that was taken down this summer by city workers.

People are also reading…

The apiary is made up of two hive boxes. Each box is home to rightly 60,000 bees and is decorated with designs from local artists that feature venus flytraps, goldenrod, blackberries and other flowering plants the bees help pollinate.

The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association, which meets monthly and has upwards of 100 members, saw the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to finally build an apiary in a public space, Warwick said. They began to gauge their options. The city of Wilmington and Andy Fairbanks, Halyburton Park’s recreation supervisor, were open to the idea and helped develop a memorandum of understanding between the group and the city.

After getting approval, the beekeepers turned their attention to building a home for the bees. They ended up finding two Boy Scouts who volunteered to help build the apiary for their Eagle Scout projects.

Over the course of several weeks this summer, Ryan Sproull built the fence-like enclosure that encircles the apiary and Oliver Anguish constructed the stand that supports the hives and the “queen’s castle” — a box containing three hives with resources that can support the larger hives when they need it.

“It’s essentially three little beehives that have like their own queens and everything,” Anguish said.

Warwick, who has served as association president for two years, said bringing bees into a public space was on the group’s “bucket list” because they see a public apiary as a way to educate the public about bees and the important role they play as pollinators.

“That’s one thing that we, as a club, want to share with our community,” Warwick said. “(People) know bees sting and they know bees make honey, but that’s probably about the extent of the knowledge that most people have.”

Warwick said she hopes allowing people to learn about and observe bees in Halyburton Park will allow them to appreciate the insects and make better choices when deciding to use pesticides or spraying for mosquitos.

“If we can get people excited about it," Warwick said, "then maybe they too will take better care of the bees.” 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stepson castrated and hospitalized, and stepmom is arrested, NC cops say

Stepson castrated and hospitalized, and stepmom is arrested, NC cops say

A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets. A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL ...

NC governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession

NC governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top lawyer who is considering a run for governor in 2024, shared their support for the president’s decision at a Friday task force meeting on racial equity and criminal justice.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Multiple explosions rock central Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert