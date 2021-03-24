Household cleaners did much harm during pandemic, state agency says

RALEIGH — As people turned to disinfectants to ward off the coronavirus, the state agency tasked with tracking cases involving dangerous exposure to chemicals reported a surge in cases involving household cleaners.

In 2020, North Carolina Poison Control said it fielded more than 7,000 cases related to cleaning products — a 23% uptick from the year before, officials announced Monday in a news release.

The agency urged caution, saying cleaners were the "leading factor" behind poison control cases last year.

North Carolina reported its first known coronavirus infection in March 2020, when health officials started encouraging people to sanitize commonly-used surfaces to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Across the state and country, shoppers stocked up on disinfecting wipes and other household essentials, leaving store shelves bare.

By last April, parts of the state had seen an increase in calls to the poison control center about medications, cleaners and other chemicals as people stayed home and sought to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.