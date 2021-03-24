Household cleaners did much harm during pandemic, state agency says

RALEIGH — As people turned to disinfectants to ward off the coronavirus, the state agency tasked with tracking cases involving dangerous exposure to chemicals reported a surge in cases involving household cleaners.
In 2020, North Carolina Poison Control said it fielded more than 7,000 cases related to cleaning products — a 23% uptick from the year before, officials announced Monday in a news release.
The agency urged caution, saying cleaners were the "leading factor" behind poison control cases last year.
North Carolina reported its first known coronavirus infection in March 2020, when health officials started encouraging people to sanitize commonly-used surfaces to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Across the state and country, shoppers stocked up on disinfecting wipes and other household essentials, leaving store shelves bare.
By last April, parts of the state had seen an increase in calls to the poison control center about medications, cleaners and other chemicals as people stayed home and sought to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As of late February, there have been 4,008 reported cases of children 12 years and younger this year having adverse reactions to hand sanitizer, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
The North Carolina Poison Control — currently marking National Poison Prevention Week — said exposures are often accidental and involve products that are swallowed, inhaled or get onto the skin or eyes.
"Not all cleaning products are equally dangerous," Dr. Michael Beuhler, a medical director for the agency, said in a news release. "When you contact poison control, we can help you figure that out."