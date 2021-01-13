 Skip to main content
How did your representative vote on impeachment?
The five North Carolina Democrats who serve in the U.S. House of Representatives all voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump. That includes the sixth district’s Kathy Manning, who represents Winston-Salem and Guilford County.

Except for one, all of the state’s Republican House members voted against the effort. The 10th district’s Patrick McHenry, who represents parts of Forsyth and surrounding counties, voted no.

Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd district in the eastern part of the state, was not present. He released a statement Monday saying his wife had undergone back surgery and that he was home caring for her.

Alma Adams, Democrat, 12th district: Yes

Dan Bishop, Republican, 9th district: No

David Price, Democrat, 4th district: Yes

David Rouzer, Republican, 7th district: No

Deborah K. Ross, Democrat, 2nd district: Yes

George “G.K.” Butterfield Jr., Democrat, 1st district: Yes

Greg Murphy, Republican, 3rd district: Did not vote

Kathy Manning, Democrat, 6th district: Yes

Madison Cawthorn, Republican, 11th district: No

Patrick T. McHenry, Republican, 10th district: No

Richard Hudson, Republican, 8th district: No

Ted Budd, Republican, 13th district: No

Virginia Foxx, Republican, 5th district: No

