How long should a state of emergency last? For some in N.C., a year is too long.

On Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee approved the House bill and sent it to the Rules Committee, which could be its last stop before a vote by the full House.

House Rules Chair Destin Hall, a Caldwell County Republican, told reporters when the bill was filed last week that Cooper's executive orders, and how and whether people follow them, have become politicized.

John Bell, a Wayne County Republican who is the House majority leader, told reporters last week that the bill "is not about reopening or anything dealing with masks." Rather, he said, it is about how one person should not have unilateral control.

"We need buy-in from folks" when government officials are making statewide decisions, Hall said.

State Rep. Keith Kidwell, a Chocowinity Republican and deputy majority whip, is the primary sponsor of the House bill. In the summer of 2020, Kidwell made clear what he thought of Cooper's orders, saying on the House floor that he wouldn't follow the statewide mask mandate no matter what the governor said.

Kidwell said on Tuesday that the new bill would bring the law in line with "today's time frame," given that state law about the governor's emergency powers was intended to cover emergencies like hurricanes, fires and floods.