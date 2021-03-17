How long should a state of emergency last? For some in N.C., a year is too long.

RALEIGH — Should North Carolina's governor be able to issue a state of emergency that lasts more than a month? Or a year? A bill working its way through the General Assembly would curb some of the governor's powers.
House Bill 264 — called the "Emergency Powers Accountability Act" — would require the governor to seek concurrence from the rest of the elected officials on the Council of State for any statewide emergency declaration that lasts more than 30 days. A similar bill, Senate Bill 312, was filed Tuesday in the Senate.
This isn't the first time Republican lawmakers have tried to use legislation to force Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to get agreement from the rest of the Council of State, which is majority Republican, for some executive orders. In the summer of 2020, several bills tried to allow businesses to reopen earlier than Cooper's orders permitted. Some included language requiring the governor to get agreement from the rest of the Council of State. Cooper vetoed them all.
The Council of State has a 6-4 Republican majority. State law does require concurrence from the rest of the council for some executive orders. But the ones that have gotten the most attention — those that closed or limited businesses — were passed without concurrence. Former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who Cooper defeated in the 2020 gubernatorial election, sued Cooper over coronavirus-related orders. After a judge ruled against him, Forest dismissed the lawsuit.
On Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee approved the House bill and sent it to the Rules Committee, which could be its last stop before a vote by the full House.
House Rules Chair Destin Hall, a Caldwell County Republican, told reporters when the bill was filed last week that Cooper's executive orders, and how and whether people follow them, have become politicized.
John Bell, a Wayne County Republican who is the House majority leader, told reporters last week that the bill "is not about reopening or anything dealing with masks." Rather, he said, it is about how one person should not have unilateral control.
"We need buy-in from folks" when government officials are making statewide decisions, Hall said.
State Rep. Keith Kidwell, a Chocowinity Republican and deputy majority whip, is the primary sponsor of the House bill. In the summer of 2020, Kidwell made clear what he thought of Cooper's orders, saying on the House floor that he wouldn't follow the statewide mask mandate no matter what the governor said.
Kidwell said on Tuesday that the new bill would bring the law in line with "today's time frame," given that state law about the governor's emergency powers was intended to cover emergencies like hurricanes, fires and floods.
State Rep. Rosa Gill, a Raleigh Democrat, questioned why the bill was necessary now and why other Council of State members would need to validate or invalidate some orders during emergencies. She said she thinks all of Cooper's executive orders during the pandemic have been appropriate.