How long will barricades remain outside Raleigh's Capitol and Governor's Mansion?

Cooper said he will look into the fencing issue and see if there is a timeline.

"Obviously, with the insurrection and attack on the Capitol, the level of threat has been raised and I know law enforcement is concerned," Cooper said.

But in the neighborhoods around downtown, residents wonder how long the city will show a defensive face, bracing for a riot. Two people arrived at Raleigh's Capitol on Biden's inauguration day, one holding a sign that read "Love Your Neighbor" and the other carrying a Confederate flag.

Raleigh has precious few green spaces around downtown, and places that have historically served as gathering spaces are getting squeezed out by overblown fear, said Tina Govan, a Raleigh architect. Keeping that space accessible, she added, is key to showing the city's spirit.

"We live here," she said. "We've lived near downtown for more than 30 years, and we have a daily ritual of walking our dog around downtown, and that is one of the few green spaces we really love. We really love being able to enter that square from the corner and walk past the fountains. ... There's police cars there now. We feel excluded."

Confederate monuments removed