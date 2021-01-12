How N.C. Republicans may handle redistricting in 2021 is causing concern

Senate minority leader Dan Blue is optimistic, however, with Berger's commitment to transparency in the redistricting process this year. He and fellow Democrats successfully sued over multiple Republican-drawn maps throughout the last decade. But in a recent interview he said he hopes it doesn't come to that again.

"From 2011 to 2019, we were litigating North Carolina's maps — both congressional and legislative," Blue said. "I'm hoping since you've got many of the same players, that the lessons of litigation from the last decade are still registering with folks and we don't start this decade doing the same thing."

Because of federal law, even the maps redrawn as recently as 2019 were based on 2010 data. That meant those maps essentially pretended that the last decade's worth of population change never happened. But since North Carolina did grow so much — and so unevenly — in the last decade, the new maps this year could look very different.

Looking ahead to this summer or fall when the new maps will likely be drawn, Western Carolina's Cooper said Democrats have an advantage with the fact that so much growth is happening in the urban areas, while Republicans have an advantage with the fact that their voters are more spread out instead of clustered together.