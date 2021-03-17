'Humble in her own way': N.C. county honors Black extension agent who lifted lives, created community

The county's policy allows the board to name buildings and other public property for living or deceased people who have given large contributions or made another "significant contribution" to improving the lives of Orange County residents.

Only one other county building is named for a Black person, a former commissioner.

In 1950, Davis was hired as the first Black agent at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Orange County. The cooperative extension building, like most public places, was segregated, and Davis used an outhouse because only white employees could use the bathroom.

She pushed for equal access. When Davis didn't get it, she pushed back.

"There was no more deserving person I could think of than Bonnie B. Davis to have a facility named after," said Fletcher Barber Jr., Orange County's extension director from 1988 to 2009. "Of course, we are all disappointed that she's not here to see it, but she really gave 100% of herself to the citizens of Orange County."

As one of eight children growing up on a family farm in Robersonville, Davis was a top student and basketball star at W.C. Chance High School. She attended Shaw University in Raleigh, where she played center on the basketball team and was inducted into Shaw's Basketball Hall of Fame.