'Humble in her own way': N.C. county honors Black extension agent who lifted lives, created community

DURHAM — As school districts and communities across North Carolina remove names rooted in white supremacy from public spaces, Orange County is naming its new agricultural center for a Black woman who broke racial barriers while working to improve the community.
On Tuesday, county commissioners voted unanimously to name the new center in honor of Bonnie Bedal Briley Davis. Davis, who died in 2018 at the age of 92, was Orange County's first Black agricultural extension agent and a community builder who spent her 40-year career helping county residents have better lives.
Davis' grandson Rashid Neighbors thanked the commissioners Tuesday for "recognizing my grandmother's contributions, love and commitment." The family is working with the Cooperative Extension Service to revive his grandparents' one-acre garden and lease it for free to Orange County's 4-H junior gardening club, he said.
"We are very proud of the legacy of her life work and the impact she made on Hillsborough and Orange County," Neighbors said.
Friends said Davis carried herself with a calm, stately stature.
"She was really humble in her own way," said the Rev. Sharon Freeland, executive director of Orange Congregations in Mission. "She never wanted the praise. She liked to put people together and make things happen."
The county's policy allows the board to name buildings and other public property for living or deceased people who have given large contributions or made another "significant contribution" to improving the lives of Orange County residents.
Only one other county building is named for a Black person, a former commissioner.
In 1950, Davis was hired as the first Black agent at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Orange County. The cooperative extension building, like most public places, was segregated, and Davis used an outhouse because only white employees could use the bathroom.
She pushed for equal access. When Davis didn't get it, she pushed back.
"There was no more deserving person I could think of than Bonnie B. Davis to have a facility named after," said Fletcher Barber Jr., Orange County's extension director from 1988 to 2009. "Of course, we are all disappointed that she's not here to see it, but she really gave 100% of herself to the citizens of Orange County."
As one of eight children growing up on a family farm in Robersonville, Davis was a top student and basketball star at W.C. Chance High School. She attended Shaw University in Raleigh, where she played center on the basketball team and was inducted into Shaw's Basketball Hall of Fame.
In 1949, she married Tarleton Davis, a math teacher at Central High School, then Hillsborough's all-Black K-12 school.
The couple settled in the rural Mars Hill community in northern Orange County and raised a daughter.
Once she became an extension agent, she became a familiar face along the rural roads of Orange County. Armed with a map, Davis would drive her Buick around the county, visiting families and teaching women how to sew, cook nutritious meals and can vegetables for the winter.
People who knew Davis then said she nurtured their talents, giving them opportunities to do new things. Davis "set such a great example for young people," said Freeland, who recalled Davis urging her to get involved and "speak my truth."
"I think she did that for a whole lot of people," Freeland said.
Davis' reputation and thoroughness preceded her, Barber said. He noted that she won every extension service award by her retirement in 1990, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture's heralded Distinguished Extension Award.
Davis would carry a yellow pad and pencil, writing down ideas and information. She never wore a watch, he said, "because she didn't want time to inhibit her when she was working with a client."
"She was a strong advocate for bringing people together, and I think because of her calmness, her stature and her way of strategizing, she was really able to bring the races together," he said.